Vic Micolucci reflects: A grim milestone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As many of you know, I battled COVID-19 over the summer. I said it was the “sickest I’ve been in my adult life” and I stick by that. I’m thankful I recovered and I’m grateful for everyone who supported me.

Now, as Florida passes 1 million recorded cases since March, I look back at my illness and what I’ve learned.

I never thought our state would reach a number that high. I also didn’t think I’d ever get it.

Do the math, and it’s almost 1 in 21 people who have or have had the coronavirus. That means most of us know someone who has had it. I’ve known dozens.

Most have recoveries. Sadly, some have not.

In the last week, a colleague lost his mother to the virus. I’ve had other friends lose their parents. I also met a man who lost his 12-year-old daughter.

While for many the symptoms are mild and the recovery comes in the weeks and months after the illness, for some it’s not.

I’m in contact with people who can’t be active like they used to. They can’t run anymore. Some have lost their hair. Others have headaches and new health conditions. Sure, some are at-risk. Others aren’t. Mid-20s. Athletes. People who live and eat healthy.

The virus has taken a toll on our economy. And our mental health. Many have chosen to block it out. To blame “the media” for hyping it up. To ignore recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That saddens me.

When I had the virus, about 350,000 cases had been recorded in Florida. Now, with nearly 3 times that number, I know we can do better as a community.

The week-plus that I had symptoms was a long one. It was a dark time. Locked up in my house without any human contact. Without a guidebook of when I’d get better or what my next symptoms would be. I was fortunate. I tested negative on day 12. I got back to work on day 14. I picked up where I left off for the most part.

I shared my story because I didn’t want people to be ashamed of having the virus. Many keep it quiet. There’s discrimination. People can be rude and hurtful. They can label you as “irresponsible” or “at-risk.” That’s usually not the case. Break the stigma. Speak up about it if you want to.

I donated plasma to help hospitalized patients. I regained most of my strength. However, there are still lingering effects. My runs aren’t as fun as my chest sometimes gets tight. Simple things like going up and down stairs can make my heart race. I also get headaches. Nothing major, but persistent. The long-term effects are still unknown.

So is the immunity I’m said to have.

I still don’t know exactly how I contracted the virus. I certainly wore my mask and did the best I could to stay safe. But doctors tell me it’s everywhere. And if you go outside your home, in a public place, you’ll get exposed. I was exposed to someone before I became sick. I don’t blame them. It happens. They didn’t know they had it at the time. But I hope we can all do our best to limit the risk.

Some see recovering from COVID-19 as a free pass to get out and enjoy life again. I still -- like before I got sick -- follow the guidelines to keep everyone safe. Social distance. Wash hands. Wear a mask indoors or when in close proximity to people. Is it inconvenient? Sure. Is it the right thing to do? I think so.

My biggest fear was infecting someone else. My parents. My colleagues. My friends. Thankfully, that didn’t happen. We must stay away from others when we have the tiniest inkling something may be wrong. If we’re exposed, we should quarantine. And even if we believe we may have temporary immunity, we should set the example and still take precautions like we don’t.

It’s not fun. It’s not ideal. But it’s life for now. And, hopefully, the worst will be over soon. Until then, we wait and we look out for each other. As I’ve said before, we’re all in this together. The virus doesn’t discriminate.