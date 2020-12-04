Back by popular demand: Nassau County to hand out sanitizing supplies for businesses

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Chamber of Commerce said after an overwhelming response from the business community, another round of sanitizing supplies will be distributed on Monday.

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners partnered with the chamber of commerce to use part of the CARES Act funds to hand out sanitizing supplies to local businesses in the county.

Each business will be provided supplies based on the number of employees, and materials will be available until all supplies have been distributed.

Businesses must bring a copy of either their utility bill or Florida Division of Corporations 2020 registration to receive free supplies. The provided document must show the name of the business and a Nassau County address.

Nassau County businesses that previously received supplies may participate again.

Cases of supplies will be available at the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce on the following dates:

Monday, Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nassau County Chamber of Commerce

961687 Gateway Blvd., Suite 101-G

Fernandina Beach, FL 32034