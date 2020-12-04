Red flags to help you spot signs of dementia

November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Month. It’s a disease that more than five million Americans live with. Alzheimer’s disease robs people of their memories, their abilities, and their personalities.

While getting diagnosed early on can offer a better outcome, it’s often hard to recognize the signs. Recognizing the red flags early on may help you get better care.

One of the most obvious signs is memory loss, but it’s forgetfulness that disrupts daily life, such as repeatedly forgetting important events or asking questions again and again.

Another common issue—having a hard time making decisions, or not participating in activities that they once loved. A person’s cognitive skills might also be affected.

They may also have trouble managing money and neglecting one’s personal appearance or obvious mood changes can be indicators. Someone with early dementia might also try to cover up their problems or lie if you confront them.

If you notice any of these signs, encourage your loved one to see their doctor for an evaluation. Early detection may make them eligible for treatments that could provide symptom relief and maintain their independence longer.