Anxiety overload: 5 ways to ease your mind

The holidays, online work and school, and the pandemic -- it’s no wonder 40 million people say they are suffering from an anxiety overload.

Millions of Americans are out of work, socially distanced, and stressed. And it’s a recipe for anxiety.

Nearly half of Americans say the coronavirus crisis is harming their mental health. And studies show disorders like anxiety can also have an impact on your physical well-being. In fact, 28% of people who suffered dizziness also had a form of anxiety. Other symptoms may include a rapid heartbeat, nausea, fainting, and muscle tension.

So how can you ease your symptoms?

To combat anxiety episodes, experts say exercise for at least 30 minutes every day.

Try to get between seven and nine hours of sleep each night.

Limit caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine intake.

Practice relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation.

Also, you might want to try acupressure. Studies show it can reduce anxiety.

Of course, if your symptoms are severe, see a mental health expert.

While anxiety disorders are treatable, only about 37% of people suffering receive treatment for their symptoms.