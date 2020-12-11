How diabetic patients can prevent foot amputations

There are over 34 million Americans dealing with diabetes. Over time, high blood sugar will cause nerve damage in their feet, and without care, ulcers could form, and never heal.

More than 80% of amputations begin as foot ulcers, but with simple daily changes, this is preventable.

For those with diabetes, the destruction of nerves in your feet may lead to a lifetime of damage.

“Because it doesn’t hurt, they keep walking on it, and they don’t get the feedback that they’ve got a problem,” explained Dr. Michael Pinzur, professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Loyola University Health Systems.

An ulcer is more likely to become infected if it’s present for more than 30 days, so check your feet daily for any injuries. You may not even feel it!

Wash in lukewarm water and avoid soaking so your skin doesn’t break down. Pat dry and use lotion to keep them soft, but don’t apply between the toes. It could cause a fungal infection, so use corn starch or talcum powder.

When trimming, go straight across to prevent painful ingrown toenails.

Use clean, dry socks made of cotton or wool that aren’t too tight or loose, as the elastic bands can restrict blood flow.

And make sure you’re wearing shoes that fit properly and provide support for the heel, arch and ball of the foot.

One study found that 63% of diabetics wear the wrong size.

If any lesions arise, see a doctor right away. Waiting over six weeks to see a doctor can increase the likelihood of an amputation.

Also, be cautious of extreme temperatures. In the heat, avoid violent burns by putting sunscreen on your feet and wearing shoes outside and at the beach. In the cold, wear thick socks and shoes, and keep your feet away from heaters, heating pads, and open fires.