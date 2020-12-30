How to prevent flu during a pandemic

The flu season is upon us. And this year there is an even greater concern with the COVID-19 outbreak. After all, a Stanford study in April 2020 suggests as many as one in five people who have tested positive for COVID were also infected with another virus.

So how do we protect our family, and ourselves, during these trying times?

Leonor Gutierrez is being more cautious than ever these days when it comes to her health and with good reason. She was one of the hundreds of thousands of Americans who tested positive for COVID-19.

“My 9-year-old cried cause he said he didn’t want us to die,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez counts herself as one of the lucky ones since her illness didn’t require a hospital stay. But lingering symptoms have her concerned about how her body will respond during the flu season.

“We don’t exactly know how COVID will affect the flu season this year. If there isn’t enough social distancing during the flu season, we could see lots of both types of viruses circulating,” explained Dr. Supriya Narasimhan, chief of infectious diseases at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

The biggest concern is that it could be hard to tell the difference between COVID-19 and the flu.

“The common symptoms of COVID are also seen in influenza,” Narasimhan said.

Narasimhan said the loss of taste and smell are the only symptoms exclusive to COVID-19. That’s why it’s more important than ever to prepare early for the flu season, get the flu vaccine, and test for both COVID and flu if symptoms appear.

“It’s best to get the flu shot early before the flu season and flu activity in the community peaks,” warns Narasimhan.

And remember, the same social distancing measures that work for COVID-19 also apply for the flu.

“When I was sick with the coronavirus at home, I wore a mask, my children wore a mask, and my children did not get the coronavirus,” said Gutierrez.

Back to work and healthy, Gutierrez knows it’s better to be safe than sorry.

The doctor also added that a patient can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time. To anticipate an increase in illness, the CDC has developed a test to check for both the flu and the virus that causes COVID-19.