Putnam County to begin COVID-19 vaccinations

Vaccinations for Putnam County first responders will begin on Monday (Jan. 4). At some point that week, COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare providers and 65+ will begin, but county health department officials have not announced which day.

Appointments will be required for community members. Book yours by going to putnam.floridahealth.gov and clicking the “vaccine request” tab to preregister. If you don’t have online access 386-329-1904 between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The county said it has only received 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine so far, so distribution will be limited at first. After the first dosage is administered, information will be provided as to when and where to obtain the second dose.

At this time, no other age groups or occupations are being included in the vaccination effort.