Importance of COVID-19 vaccine in minority communities

Many people in racial and ethnic minority groups are at increased risk for complications from COVID-19.

It’s important for those at high risk to get vaccinated, but some minority communities may be hesitant.

Dr. Cleveland Clinic’s Tosin Goje said hesitancy is often rooted in a history of medical distrust and racial discrimination.

“We have a lot that creates mistrust but we also have a lot to lose by not protecting ourselves against coronavirus because there has been a lot of morbidity and mortality in the Hispanic and African American community from it,” she said. “So, we need to ask questions and when our questions have been answered we need to embrace this vaccine.”

Some minority communities have higher rates of diabetes, obesity, heart disease, asthma and other conditions.

Many of these diseases are risk factors for severe COVID-19 infections because people with chronic conditions have compromised immune systems and are more susceptible to infections.

Goje said getting the COVID-19 vaccine may mitigate these risk factors and help prevent severe coronavirus disease.

She adds, when someone is vaccinated, they’re protecting themselves, the community and bringing us one step closer to ending the pandemic.

“One of the things I can tell you as a woman of color is, our communities, our faith based missions, our churches are important to us,” said Goje. “Getting this vaccine, slowing down the pandemic, shutting down the pandemic, will help us go back to our normal lives.”

Goje said vaccine hesitancy in minority communities should not be confused with being against vaccinations altogether.

She encourages medical providers to ask ‘why’ when someone declines a vaccine, answer their questions and provide education about the vaccine.