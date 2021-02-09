Epidemiologist doesn’t expect COVID-19 pandemic to die down soon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Comparing the coronavirus pandemic to a hurricane advancing toward a cruise ship in port, a public health expert said Tuesday that he doesn’t expect the storm to pass anytime soon.

Dr. Jonathan Kantor, an epidemiologist with the Penn Center for Epidemiology, told News4Jax that the U.S. represents passengers on the cruise ship, and he’s concerned that steps aren’t being taken fast enough to get out of harm’s way.

“We’ve got all the little lifeboats ready to go, but we’ve just got to get in those lifeboats as quickly as possible,” Dr. Kantor said during an interview on The Morning Show. “And unfortunately, I think the hurricane’s coming a lot faster than we can get in the lifeboats.”

Asked whether the lack of masks and social distancing seen during Super Bowl celebrations in Tampa over the weekend, Kantor said it would be surprising if the number of COVID-19 infections did not rise over the next few weeks as a result of the festivities.

“It’s hard to imagine that we would not have a problem where we’re going to have an increase in those numbers as a result of that, so I think I would be shocked if we did not see a dramatic increase now just because of those behaviors,” Dr. Kantor said.

He said the federal government’s decision to focus its resources and efforts on preventative measures such as vaccines was a sound move because it can help contain the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus.

“It’s actually very smart public health strategy to say, ‘Listen, we’ve got to figure out how to prevent this in the first place,’” he said. “Because if we could do that, we can essentially immunize the entire population, we can get herd immunity, we can get everybody as safe as possible.”

He said the drawback to that approach is that there are limited therapeutic treatments available.

“The problem is, because of that, we don’t really have as many therapies as we would probably like for those who unfortunately are already getting infected,” said Kantor, who cited clinic trials underway in Israel, including an inhaled medication to treat infection in the lungs.

“If we can improve their chances of doing well, improve their chances of surviving and decrease the time they need to be in the hospital or on ventilators, that can be so helpful, so important, not just for them but for public health at large,” he added.

Kantor also underscored the importance of public health experts tracking cases of reinfection.

“If we can track and see who is actually improving and who is not getting re-infected as a result of that, that’s going to be so, so helpful in terms of really determining what vaccines we should be deploying in those circumstances.”