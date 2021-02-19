Getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Flagler County? Read this

Flagler County -- which ranks in the top third of Florida counties for the percentage of residents vaccinated -- wants those with upcoming appointments to know what to expect before they head to the Fairgrounds for their inoculations.

“At this point in time, the entire process takes place from within your vehicle under large tents,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. While the State of Florida -- through its Department of Health-Flagler -- is responsible for vaccination appointments and administration, the county continues to provide logistical and public information support.

Residents with appointments (currently limited to those 65 years old and health care workers with patient contact) will remain in their vehicles upon arrival at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, and follow the signs as the direction provided by traffic-control volunteers.

They will be directed through the following stations:

Appointment verification and paperwork provision.

Paperwork signature and medical review.

Vaccination (shot) administration. Appointments for second doses will also be provided at this time.

Waiting area – recipients will be monitored for at least 15 minutes to ensure there are no adverse reactions.

The whole process typically takes under one hour from the scheduled appointment time.

The State of Florida continues to manage the appointment system for its vaccination site at the Flagler County Fairgrounds by providing both phone and online registration options. It continues to work through the call-back list generated through the end of January. Once that list is complete, the state will begin offering appointments to those who registered directly in its system.

For those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but have not yet registered, please visit www.FlaglerCounty.org/covid for details or call the state appointment hotline at 866-201-1541.

For Flagler County residents who are 65 years old or older, and who are also homebound or require transportation assistance to the Flagler County Fairgrounds, please contact the Emergency Operations Center at 386-313-4200, or by email at EOC@FlaglerCounty.org to discuss available options.

Please note that the following actions are still recommended for those who have been vaccinated: