Can vitamin C and zinc help fight COVID-19?

If you’re unlucky enough to get COVID-19 and hope to speed your recovery with vitamin C and zinc -- don’t bother.

A recent study suggests the popular immune health supplements are no match for novel coronavirus.

“In this randomized control trial, which is the purest form of science out there, what we were able to show is that zinc, or vitamin C, or the combination of the two, did not reduce disease severity in outpatients that are affected by COVID-19,” said study author, Dr. Milind Desai, of Cleveland Clinic.

Cleveland Clinic researchers studied 214 people fighting mild-to-moderate coronavirus at home.

They wanted to see if a cocktail of vitamin C and zinc, or the individual supplements alone, had any impact on reducing severity or duration of COVID-19 infection.

It’s important to note, study participants took much higher doses of the supplements than you’d get over the counter.

Despite such large doses, results show they didn’t lessen symptoms or length of illness.

Ad

The best way to treat a mild case of COVID-19 is still the old fashioned way -- by staying hydrated, getting plenty of rest and using over-the-counter medicines to help ease symptoms like fever, headache and cough.

It’s also important to monitor your fever and breathing and get help if you notice any signs of distress.

“Recognizing signs of deterioration, recognizing signs where you’re not improving after a few days, those are crucial,” said Desai.

Doctors recommend calling your medical provider, or going to the emergency room, if you have COVID-19 and severe shortness of breath, confusion, a productive cough -- or any other symptom you can’t care for at home.