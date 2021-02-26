Perfect timing: There’s a time for that!

You’ve probably heard the phrase “that was perfect timing!” But is there really such a thing?

They say timing is everything. You might want to tie the knot between ages 25 and 32. A person who weds at age 25 is 11% less likely to divorce than someone who marries at age 24! But marrying after 32 also ups your risk for divorce.

When’s the best time to be productive? For most people, it’s an hour after they wake up and it lasts for about two hours. You might also want to work out in the morning. Studies show morning exercisers have less of an appetite throughout the day.

Investigators analyzed more than 2 million responses and found the best time for a company meeting is 2:30 p.m. on a Tuesday. It’s not too early and not too late in the week or the day.

What about when to eat? The best time to eat breakfast is 7:11 a.m., lunch is 12:38 p.m., and dinner is 6:14 p.m. Regularly sitting down to dinner after 8 p.m. can add an extra two inches to your waistline!

Timing is also a factor when delivering news to someone. Studies show about four out of five people prefer to begin with a negative outcome and end on a positive note. So, dish the bad news before the good news.