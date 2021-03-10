St. Johns County now accepting vaccine appointment pre-registration for those 60+

Although Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order extending the vaccination age in Florida to those 60 and older doesn’t go into effect until Monday, March 15, St. Johns County is already accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointment preregistration for those 60 and up.

The county is also taking preregistration for those deemed by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. They just need a Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability form signed by the physician.

Qualifying individuals who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine may preregister for an appointment by visiting https://sjcvaccineappointment.sjcfl.us. Those who preregister will receive an automated phone call from 904-295-3711 with an assigned appointment date and time.

Individuals who choose to decline the appointment will remain preregistered and will receive another phone call with an alternative appointment.

Upon arrival at the vaccination site, appointment holders will be required to provide date of birth, proof of Florida residency, and if under 60 years of age, proof of employment as a K-12 school employee who is 50 years of age and older, a sworn law enforcement officer who is 50 years of age and older, a firefighter who is 50 years of age and older, a health care provider with direct patient contact, or a Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability form signed by a physician.

The appointment preregistration system is only for individuals who are receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Call 904-295-3711 for additional information, or to request assistance with preregistration.