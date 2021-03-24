Drinking dry spell: Why you should take a booze break

The pandemic has some people drinking more alcohol than ever before.

March 2021 officially marks one year of the pandemic and more Americans seem to be drinking away the pain.

Alcohol hits our neurochemical pathways releasing endorphins that make us feel good, but how much is too much? At what point does wanting a drink turn into needing a drink?

An estimated 95,000 people die every year from alcohol-related causes, making alcohol the third-leading preventable cause of death in the United States.

“I’ve had all these negative feelings about myself and ... alcohol numbed that,” Traci Barnes, LCDC, owner of Rise Above Café, told Ivanhoe.

Drizly, an alcohol delivery company, reported that in the first wave of lockdowns, sales surged by 700% to 800%!

A small time-out for 30 days can impact your health, and your liver can focus on breaking down toxins, in the body.

You may also lower your blood pressure, sleep more soundly, have more energy, clearer skin, and a smaller waistline.

Your bank account will thank you, too. The average American spends thousands of dollars every year on alcohol alone!

While your relationship with alcohol starts to change, so should your routine. “The bewitching hour” is one of the most common drinking triggers due to the popularity of a post-work cocktail so, try to keep yourself busy through 8 p.m.

When in doubt, recruit a friend. Take on the challenge together.

Another bonus of a break from booze? Your immune system will also get stronger!

If you don’t feel ready to take a big break just yet, but want to cut back, consider trying out dry weekdays instead.

How much alcohol is considered too much? For men it’s two drinks a day, for women it’s one.