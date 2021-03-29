Why some medications -- and even racism -- are preventable cancer risks

A healthy diet and weight, regular exercise, sunscreen, and not smoking! These are common ways to reduce your cancer risk. But there could be some other things or medications which could increase your risk for cancer.

Popping an aspirin a day has been shown to keep the heart doctor away, especially for patients who’ve suffered a heart attack or stroke.

“In those patients, it’s always been assumed that aspirin was beneficial, and it’s widely recommended,” said Dr. Anthony Bavry, a cardiologist formerly of UF Health.

Even though a daily low dose of aspirin has been found to reduce ovarian cancer risk by 23% compared to non-aspirin takers, in people over age 70 the over-the-counter painkiller has been linked to a 20% higher chance of being diagnosed with advanced cancer and a 30% higher chance of dying from advanced cancer.

Also, aspirin is not the only medication that can increase cancer risk.

“Certain birth control pills may increase risk of breast cancer while you’re on them,” said Shelley Tworoger, from Moffitt Cancer Center.

Permanent hair dyes also have increased cancer risks. A study out of Harvard found that personal use of permanent hair dyes was linked to increased risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

Also, those with a sedentary lifestyle were more likely to get cancer over a five-year period. Just 30 minutes of vigorous exercise lowers your cancer risk by 30%.

Racism has been found to increase someone’s cancer risk. The American Cancer Society finds that black patients are 40% more likely to die from treatable forms of cancer, such as colorectal cancer due to racial disparities in diagnosis and treatment in the U.S. health care system.