Mostly Cloudy icon
77º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Health

You can still donate blood safely after you get the COVID-19 vaccine, blood bank says

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in emergency need of O-negative blood

Jennifer Ready
, Reporter

Tags: 
Health
,
Morning Show
,
coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Millions of Floridians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers said it is safe for people who have received the shot to donate blood.

“We’re getting a lot of questions from donors right now trying to find out if they received the vaccine if they can donate,” explained Karen Patterson, community development coordinator for LifeSouth Community Blood Center.

Patterson said the answer is YES. And you don’t have to wait.

“Currently, for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, there is no deferral period for blood donors,” Patterson said. “You can get the vaccine in the morning and then donate in the afternoon.”

Patterson said there is no risk for the blood donor or the patient receiving the blood.

“It is 100% safe,” said Patterson. “All blood donations go through a very thorough testing process before the blood is actually shipped to our hospitals.”

According to LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, there is currently an emergency need for O-negative blood.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: