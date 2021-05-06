Sick fox prompts rabies alert in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Health Department has issued a rabies alert for Yulee after a fox tested positive for rabies.

The alert will remain in effect for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Nassau County:

St. Marys River to the North

Barnwell Red to the East

US Highway 17 to the West

State Road 200 to the South

The Emergency Management Department said residents should note that rabies may be infecting wildlife outside of the area described and they should also take precautions.

With rabies present in the wild animal population, domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated.

An animal with rabies may appear sick or lethargic, have problems swallowing, or drool or salivate excessively. A wild animal may appear tamer than usual and some animals may have no visible symptoms.

All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.