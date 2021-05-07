Fess up! Never lie to your doctor about this

Do you tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth when talking to your physician? One recent survey found almost a quarter of people admit they lie to their doctors. Seventy-five percent of them cite embarrassment as the reason.

But there are certain things you should never fib about at the doctor’s office.

Lying about a nicotine habit can cause problems if you need surgery. Smoking can interfere with your healing process, so doctors need to know if you light up.

Be honest about how much you drink. Alcohol can interfere with certain meds and tests.

Also, be truthful about the supplements and meds you take. Your doc needs to know if you’re at risk for interactions.

Never lie about your surgical history, whether it was a minor or major procedure. This information can help minimize your risks for future complications, like scar tissue and anesthesia reactions.

You should tell your doc the truth about your sexual history, including whether you’ve ever had an STD. This will help your physician determine important tests and treatments you might need.

Ad

And women should let their doctor know if they’ve ever had an abortion or miscarriage. This info can help your provider accurately assess your fertility and reproductive health.