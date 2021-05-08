Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Jacksonville’s Westside Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A one-day coronavirus vaccination clinic will take place Saturday from 10 am. to 7 p.m. on Jacksonville’s Westside.
The clinic is at Life Through the Word Ministry at 7619 Plant Road near Old Middleburg Road and and I-295 in the Normandy Manor part of the Westside.
Both Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be offered to those 18 and older. No appointments are necessary.
The @FLSERT has announced another 1-day COVID19 vaccine event with both Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines available:— City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) May 8, 2021
♦️Life Through The Word Ministry
♦️7619 Plant Road
♦️10am to 7pm
♦️Age 18+
♦️No appointments pic.twitter.com/GbwxDlU6Z5