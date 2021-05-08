Clear icon
Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Jacksonville's Westside Saturday

Francine Frazier
, Senior web producer

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 14, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Antwerp, Belgium.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A one-day coronavirus vaccination clinic will take place Saturday from 10 am. to 7 p.m. on Jacksonville’s Westside.

The clinic is at Life Through the Word Ministry at 7619 Plant Road near Old Middleburg Road and and I-295 in the Normandy Manor part of the Westside.

Both Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be offered to those 18 and older. No appointments are necessary.

