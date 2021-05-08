Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Jacksonville’s Westside Saturday

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 14, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Antwerp, Belgium. European Union leaders are meeting for a summit in Portugal on Friday, May 7 sending a signal they see the threat from COVID-19 on their continent as waning amid a quickening vaccine rollout. Their talks hope to repair some of the damage the coronavirus has caused in the bloc, in such areas as welfare and employment. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

