The science of food: Eating for a longer life

New research from Harvard University has found the key to a longer life is five servings of fruits and vegetables per day. Are you getting that amount? Or do you avoid them because you hate the taste?

“Really produce, fruits, and vegetables are going to be one of the best things you can do for your health,” Tara Collingwood, a registered dietician for Diet Diva, told Ivanhoe.

The Harvard study found those who ate five servings of fruits and vegetables per day had lowered their risk of dying from heart disease and stroke by 12%, cancer by 10%, and respiratory diseases, such as COPD, to 35%.

So how can you make sure you are getting enough fruits and veggies into your diet? First, start early.

“So, at breakfast you could throw some veggies into a smoothie. I also like to puree vegetables, and sneak it into some sauces, or putting them into soups,” Collingwood suggested.

A serving size is typically measured as a cup. However, when it comes to leafy greens, you will need three cups of leafy greens to equal one cup of vegetables. Break it up between breakfast, lunch, and dinner, it’s definitely do-able!

And this is an important note, the maximum benefit is found at two servings of fruit and three of veggies. According to researchers, anything more offers no extra benefit.

One more thing, not all fruits and veggies are created equally. Leafy greens are better for you than starchy corn and potatoes.