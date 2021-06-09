We’ve got a bone to pick with these 5 popular men’s health myths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Men’s Health Month is celebrated each June. We are taking time to dispel 5 popular men’s health myths to help guys understand what’s really going on with their bodies.

Myth No. 1: Hats and ‘man buns’ cause hair loss

Face it. Guys worry about going bald and losing their hair. Well, there is no scientific evidence to support wearing a hat, or the hipster trend of having a “man bun” actually causes hair loss. Baldness is directly connected to genetics. Poor nutrition and vitamin deficiencies also play a role. So, wear your hat and wear your hair however you’d like.

Myth No. 2: You need workout shakes and protein supplements

Workout supplements are a multi-billion dollar industry. There are plenty of fly-by-night companies selling hyped-up products with a lot of questionable ingredients. Wouldn’t it be nice if a magic pill or powder transformed you and gave you that sculpted physique? Unfortunately, no such product exists. In fact, protein only helps you build muscle if you’re doing cardio workouts and strength training.

Myth No. 3: Shaving makes your hair grow thicker

Boys usually begin shaving in their teenage years. And the ritual of removing facial hair continues well into old age. Does shaving make your hair grow thicker? In short, no! When you shave your face, neck, chest, or the hair on other body parts, you remove dead portions of hair in these regions. This means that the frequency of your shaving has no impact on the growth of new hair that has yet to emerge from the skin. So, shave as often or as seldom as you like.

Myth No. 4: Men can’t get breast cancer

Breast cancer only occurs in women, right? While women are more likely to get breast cancer, men have breast tissue, too, and this tissue can be affected by cancer. The American Cancer Society estimates that approximately 2,650 new men’s breast cancer cases will be diagnosed in 2021 and that about 530 men will die from breast cancer in the United States this year. Warning signs to watch for include a lump in the underarm area or chest, a change in breast size, and an itchy rash in the nipple area.

Myth No. 5: Tight Pants and Hot Tubs Affect Your Fertility

While “tighty whities” used to be the norm in men’s undergarments, many guys have made the switch to boxers and loose-fitting pants. Perhaps that’s due to changing fashion trends, or maybe it’s affected by the myth that tight pants affect your sperm count. Studies have shown that your choice of underwear and pants has no real effect on your fertility. While the fertility risks of soaking in hot tubs or resting a hot laptop on your lap are slightly greater than your clothing choices, these risks are also very minimal and should not be a cause of concern as long as your usage isn’t excessive or prolonged.