Still adjusting to life at the office after working from home? You’re not alone

Architectural designer Erica Shannon, front, works at a computer as accounting manager Andrea Clark, top, speaks with a colleague at the design firm Bergmeyer, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the company's offices, in Boston. Around the U.S,. office workers sent home when the coronavirus took hold in March are returning to the world of cubicles and conference rooms and facing certain adjustments: masks, staggered shifts, limits on how many people can be there at any one time, spaced-apart desks, daily questions about their health, closed break rooms, sanitizer everywhere. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Life is slowly returning to the way things were before the pandemic and many people are now heading back to the office after spending the last year working from home. While some may welcome the normalcy, others could be feeling anxious.

If that’s how you are feeling, Cleveland Clinic psychologist Dr. Susan Albers says it’s normal.

“There is a wide range of emotion. Some people are very excited, and others are very nervous. In some ways, it relates to your ability to adjust to new situations, and this is a new and unprecedented situation for all of us,” said Albers.

She says to cope:

Give yourself time to readjust. Research shows it can take up to 66 days to form a new habit.

Think about what exactly is bothering you.

Try not to judge others.

“It is tempting to question other people about why they are still wearing their mask, but it’s really important to remember that many people have underlying medical conditions or immune issues and may feel safer continuing to wear their mask,” Albers explained.

Albers says it can be stressful returning to the office, too. You could be one of the many who have grown comfortable working from home. She says if you haven’t already gone back, be sure to mentally prepare -- explaining imagery can be very powerful. The same goes for getting your desk organized.

Ad

“Consider rearranging your work environment to give yourself more space. You may want to rearrange your desk. You may also want to move chairs farther apart,” said Albers. “You can create natural barriers. Stand behind your desk instead of next to a person in front of you.”

Albers says she knows it may be a tough transition but suggests trying to find the silver lining.

“Think about what you have gained from being at home and if there is anything you can apply and bring back with you as you return to work,” Albers said.

Albers adds, if you feel like your stress or anxiety isn’t going away, you may want to talk to a medical professional who can offer personalized advice.