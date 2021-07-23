Staying motivated: Sometimes it needs to be a family affair

Colin Adams, Dr. Chandra Adams and au pair Ayslem Valdes are working together to stay motivated as they improve their health.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family that exercises together drops weight together, and I found a trio that’s got it down to a science.

They all have different fitness motivations but they’re motivating each other.

We all know the saying misery loves company, but so does accomplishment. Colin Adams and au pair Ayslem Valdes knock out a quick workout. Dr. Chandra Adams is on her own today, but she quickly drops and gives us 20. Keep in mind she just delivered a baby, so this is nothing. There are also three young children on this team, 8-year-old Colin, 6-year-old Colson and 4-year-old Charlotte.

The adults in the family have all pledged to focus on their own health. Valdes has dropped 50 pounds.

“You see them. They are not cheating, so you’re like, ‘No, I’m not going to cheat. I’m not going to cheat. Let’s do this. Let’s do this together,’” said Valdes.

Chandra has always been slim, so her goal was to drop her high blood pressure.

“I’ve been on meds since I was 26 because it’s genetic and I ate OK, but I didn’t exercise at all. My cardiovascular health was terrible, and so I found this program and now my medication is working. I haven’t seen blood pressures like this since I was in my 20s before my diagnosis,” Chandra said.

Colin is working on his abs.

”I’m 42 and I’m seeing abs again. That makes me happy. Seeing her face makes me happy. My motivation is again more energy being stronger,” Colin said.

They’re seeing these results by working as a team.

“I think the biggest thing that’s motivating us is each other and keeping each other going,” Colin said. “So we don’t cheat on the meals because we don’t want each other to cheat on the meals. We don’t cheat on the workouts because we want to keep each other motivated.”

They also plan meals weekly.

“The key is doing it on a Sunday before the week starts and everything gets really busy,” Chandra said.

But on the days that it’s hard, they go back to their motivation. The team keeps them going.

”We’re looking at this as a lifestyle change, not just as a gimmick or something to do for fun,” Colin said. “I feel stronger. I have more energy. I’m sore for the right reasons.”

These three also used a program called E2M. It’s a subscription-based Facebook group that sends out meal and exercise plans. For more information, go to https://www.e2mtraining.com/.

The program is very interactive and the members motivate each other with their stories and before/after pictures. E2M is very regimented and requires a lot of discipline but at least for this group, it’s easier with a team.