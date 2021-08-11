How to ask other parents if they are vaccinated

If you and your child have been vaccinated for COVID-19, you may be wondering if their friends’ families have been vaccinated too. But, is it OK to ask?

“I think most of the time a conversation resolves a lot. Keeping things mysterious and unknown and everybody wondering, ‘Should I, shouldn’t I, is it OK, is it not OK?’ increases anxiety for all of us,” said Dr. Vanessa Jensen, a pediatric psychologist for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Jensen said if you’re worried about having your child around someone who isn’t vaccinated, then there’s nothing wrong with asking. However, it is important to remain respectful.

For example, if your child’s friend invites them over and the parent tells you they are not vaccinated, avoid lecturing them. Instead, politely thank them for the invitation and suggest getting the kids together outside another time.

If you have a specific reason why you’re concerned, like an elderly relative, you could share that if it seems appropriate.

“We want to try to help model for our kids. We don’t want to judge people for taking different positions on this one. I know some people are very intense, they have very strong opinions -- I don’t feel putting kids in that position is going to be helpful,” explained Jensen.

She said parents should also be mindful of how they’re explaining to their child why they can’t go to a friend’s house. You don’t need to give a detailed reason, keep it simple and in terms they can understand.