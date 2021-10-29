How to prevent lead poisoning in your home

October 24-30 is Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. If you’re unfamiliar, lead poisoning is most commonly seen in children and can be extremely harmful to their health.

“What we know about lead poisoning is that kids who have lead exposure in the home are often at risk for behavior problems, learning difficulties and chronic health concerns as well, such as GI problems, headaches, abdominal pain, things like that,” said Dr. Roopa Thakur, pediatrician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Thakur said lead can be found all over the place, including water and soil, as well as in some imported consumer products.

So, what can parents do to help prevent lead poisoning? She said if possible, remove any hazardous lead materials from your home. Also make sure to regularly clean dusty surfaces and mop your floors.

Another tip, leave your shoes at the door after being outside. And, if you have lead pipes, run the water on cold for at least two minutes before using.

Thakur said lead poisoning can be detected through blood tests. While it is treatable, there is no cure.

“It’s very hard for us to predict what the child’s outcome is going to be, but we know that the effects of lead poisoning are not reversible. Once we get the lead level down, we cannot necessarily reverse what’s already happened,” she explained.

Thakur said research continues to better understand lead poisoning, especially when it comes to long-term effects and how it impacts pregnant women.