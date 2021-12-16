Foods to boost your mood this winter

Feeling blue as the weather gets colder?

Dr. Susan Albers, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic, has some food ideas that can help boost your mood.

“Vitamin D-rich foods are the number one food item to consider adding to your menu during the winter months. People who have more emotional eating during the Fall are shown to have lower levels of vitamin D, which is associated with more anxiety and depression,” Albers explained.

She said a great source of vitamin D is shitake mushrooms. Other good options include salmon, egg yolks, fortified cereals, milk and red meat.

Cravings and emotional eating are also common this time of year. Try to avoid grabbing those sugary and processed snacks, which can drag down your mood over time. Instead, Albers recommends sweet potatoes, beets and walnuts. Spicy roasted chickpeas are another alternative.

Albers said what you eat can not only impact your mood and sleep but your immune system.

“One of the best things you can do to help your immune system and to boost your mood is add foods that are high in vitamin C. These are foods like citrus fruits, oranges, mangoes, lemons, kiwis, but they are also found in broccoli, bell peppers and strawberries,” she said.

Albers said it’s really all about mindful eating. If you’re feeling overwhelmed changing up your whole diet, she suggests swapping out one food each day.