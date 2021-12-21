No masks for DCPS students after winter break despite climbing COVID cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County students will NOT have to wear facemasks when they return from winter break, despite escalating COVID-19 cases in the community.

The mandatory mask rule was lifted in late October when the number of new cases sank so low that the district met both of its established COVID-19 thresholds.

The suspension came the same week that the FDA authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-to-11.

This week, Duval County’s COVID-19 cases swelled back above one of the thresholds, but the district said its hands are tied by a state law signed in November.