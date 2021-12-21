58º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

Health

No masks for DCPS students after winter break despite climbing COVID cases

Joe McLean, Reporter

Tags: coronavirus, Health, Duval County, Education
An empty Duval County Public Schools elementary classroom (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County students will NOT have to wear facemasks when they return from winter break, despite escalating COVID-19 cases in the community.

The mandatory mask rule was lifted in late October when the number of new cases sank so low that the district met both of its established COVID-19 thresholds.

The suspension came the same week that the FDA authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-to-11.

This week, Duval County’s COVID-19 cases swelled back above one of the thresholds, but the district said its hands are tied by a state law signed in November.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Joe covers education and breaking news. He is a frequent contributor to the News4Jax I-team and Trust Index coverage.

email

facebook

twitter