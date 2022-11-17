Can an apple a day keep the psychiatrist away?

The old saying is that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about for your mental health? New research shows how some foods may just be the ultimate mood booster.

“There are certain foods that have been shown to be good for brain health and potentially affect mood,” said Tara Collingwood, a registered dietitian with Diet Diva.

According to new research from a university in England, people who eat fruit more often reported greater positive mental well-being and are less likely to report symptoms of depression than those who do not.

Another study in Australia found eating four to six different vegetables a day was associated with 24% to 42% lower risk of depression.

“Omega-3 fatty acids that are in fish could help to protect our brain,” Collingwood said.

A study published in Molecular Psychiatry found patients treated with omega-3s had up to a 71% drop in depression with foods to boost their mood.

The English study also found that nutrient-poor sweet or savory snacks were associated with everyday mental lapses, including forgetting where items had been placed, forgetting the purpose of going into certain rooms and being unable to retrieve names of acquaintances.