FluVaxJax: Local immunologist explains spike in flu cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flu season hit Florida early and with a vengeance. Flu cases are rising quickly. Combined with COVID and RSV, the so-called tripledemic has hospital beds filling rapidly.

As of Friday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 469 people in the hospital with flu in the state. An exponential growth from 219 a month ago. And for some perspective, for all but a handful of days last year, fewer than 100 people were hospitalized with the flu.

Look around you. You no doubt have noticed a number of friends or classmates in your children’s school coming down with the flu. Influenza is more potent this year. Doctors say one reason is fewer people are getting the vaccine.

And that’s not all.

“Well, there are a lot of reasons behind the spike,” said Dr. Sunil Joshi, an allergist and immunologist and the president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation. “I think it’s important to keep in mind that the year before the pandemic was actually a really bad year for the flu. And the flu tends to have these ups and downs.

“We have one bad year (then) one good year. And that kind of is a pattern that we’ve seen over the last 20 years,” Joshi said. “So, that in itself can lead to us having a bad year this year.”

Doctors say they hear a variety of reasons from people who don’t want to get the flu shot. The excuses include, “I’ve had too many vaccines or I’ve never caught the flu and I don’t need to get it.”

Here’s what Joshi tells them.

“I tell my patients all the time, ‘We wear a seat belt when we drive in our car. Why do we wear a seat belt every time we get in the car? Because there’s been data to suggest that you reduce your risk of a severe injury from a car accident by wearing a seatbelt by 50%. So why do we get a flu shot? We get our flu shot because if you were to get the flu, your risk of having severe illness requiring hospitalization or ICU admission is decreased by 60%.’ So again, you don’t expect to get in a car accident, but you wear a seat belt,” Joshi said. “You don’t expect to get the flu. It hits you when you least expect it.”

There’s another thing adding to the flu outbreak. Physicians say, ironically, a natural lack of immunity caused by measures meant to protect against COVID aren’t helping and are making the flu outbreak worse.

“What we’ve done the last few years by wearing masks and socially distancing, not going out when you were sick really did help to reduce the flu spread in our communities,” said Joshi. “As a result, we weren’t getting exposed to it. So your natural immunity is down again. That’s one of those things that if we were keeping vaccination rates up, this would still be less of a problem.”

Joshi also talked about the cost of the flu shot being a deterrent for some people who don’t have insurance. There is a program called #FluVaxJax which provides a voucher to cover the cost.s

“If you don’t have insurance, you have to pay out of pocket for it, 35 to $55 a pop,” said Joshi. “You can imagine how that may keep people from getting the flu shot. Go to www.fluvaxjax.com. You can get a free flu vaccine voucher and we’ll also set you up with a pharmacy in your neighborhood that provides that for you. You can get the voucher and you don’t have to pay for the shot.”

You can also find a link to the free voucher program and the latest information about the flu outbreak at https://www.news4jax.com/topic/FluVaxJax/.