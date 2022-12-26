Back to play after shoulder injury: Is sooner or later better?

Football volleyball, rugby. Even biking or snowboarding can set an athlete up for a serious shoulder injury and require surgery to fix it.

But how does an athlete or weekend warrior know when they can return to the activities they love?

Ryan Green loves to hop on his mountain bike, for fitness and fun.

“It’s like being on a self-guided rollercoaster,” he said.

But during a ride last year, Green was going downhill at about 20 miles an hour and suddenly lost control on loose gravel.

“I fell right on my shoulder,” he said. “When you can’t even raise your arm above this point, you know, there’s a major issue.”

Orthopedic specialist Dr. John-Paul Rue determined Green had broken a bone that keeps the shoulder joint in place.

“It’s like a golf ball sitting on a golf tee. It wants to try to fall off, and the muscles and the tissues around it try to keep it in place,” Rue said. “Because of the force, it actually punched through and broke the lip of the bony glenoid, which is the cup, if you will, or the tee.”

Surgery was the only option. Green came through with just some tiny scars to show. But one big challenge after surgery is knowing when an athlete can return to activity since there are no set guidelines to follow. Earlier this year, researchers outlined six criteria doctors and shoulder patients should consider before starting up again.

Those include pain level, range of shoulder motion, strength, endurance, the way the joints and muscles work together, and confidence.

“When I’m doing these tests, I’m watching them, you know, if they are not bothered by it at all or if they’re bothered by it,” Rue said.

After 12 months, Green was ready to ride again.

“Doing all the exercises, doing the strengthening, doing the range of motion, it was all necessary to get back to this point, but it was all totally worth it,” Green said.

Orthopedic specialists say it’s important that athletes are aware they may not be able to return to the same level of performance as before their injury.

Green said he feels fortunate that he can ride with the same intensity. Orthopedists also say there is a high rate of shoulder injuries, so the rehab and decision making about returning to play are even more important.