How sugar in your diet can increase your risk for heart disease

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Diets high in some sugars may raise your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

British researchers tracked the eating habits of more than 110,000 people for nine years.

They found each 5% increase in “free sugar” intake resulted in a 6% higher risk of heart disease and a 10% higher risk of a stroke.

Free sugar is found in processed food, table sugar, cookies, candy, fruit juice and sodas.

That’s opposed to natural sugars found in whole foods such as fruits and vegetables.

And don’t think drinking something like fruit juice gets you off the hook.

One researcher put it plainly that “a glass of fruit juice is the same thing as a Coke.”

The U.S. recommends keeping added sugars below 10% of your daily calorie intake.

To cut back, doctors suggest opting for water with fruit slices instead of sugary drinks, eating high-fiber foods to stay full longer and cooking and baking at home to reduce sugar in your diet.