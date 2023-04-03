Heart symptoms you shouldn’t ignore

"Don't Die of Doubt": Call 9-1-1 and seek emergency medical care at the hospital if experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or a stroke

More than 800,000 people have a heart attack in the U.S. each year. Seeking prompt medical care can save your life if you’re having a heart attack.

Chest pain and shortness of breath are common symptoms, but did you know there are some lesser-known warning signs?

“There are probably many risk factors that we don’t yet fully appreciate,” said Dr. Prakash Balan, Interventional Cardiologist, Banner – University Medicine Heart Institute.

For instance, dizziness and nausea are possible symptoms of a heart attack, and so are neck or jaw pain. Even problems with your teeth can signal heart trouble.

“I had a patient who had a toothache that turned out to be her symptom for having a heart attack,” said Dr. Annabelle Volgman, Medical Director at Rush Heart Center for Women.

A cough that won’t go away could also be a sign of heart failure, especially if it produces white or pink mucus.

And a blue or purple net-like pattern on your skin may mean you have a blocked artery.

Swelling in your lower legs or feet might indicate that your heart isn’t working properly.

And watch out for yellowish-orange, waxy growths on the skin, which could be a symptom of unhealthy cholesterol levels.

“Pay attention to your symptoms. If you are having symptoms, get them checked out,” Balan said.

A recent study found that drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of heart death in people with high blood pressure.