‘Organ donation is a gift’: How kidney transplant saved one man’s life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On any given day, roughly 100,000 people are actively waiting for an organ transplant, and every 10 minutes, another person, on average, is added to that waitlist.

Terry Guidry’s tale of survival is not like most.

“My story is kind of different,” Guidry said.

Guidry said it began while he was stationed aboard the USS Fitzgerald when it collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan in 2017.

USS Fitzgerald (Special to WJXT)

“That accident gave me a heart infection from the seaboard chemicals and whatnot,” Guidry said. “I was dealing with it for three years.”

But then, in October 2021, Guidry said he found himself in the hospital sicker than he’d ever been and on the brink of death. It turns out, it wasn’t just his heart that was failing. As Dr. Parag Patel with the Mayo Clinic said, it was also his kidneys.

“In Terry’s case, it became very evident that his kidneys weren’t going to recover fully. So, we needed to think about a heart-kidney transplant,” Patel said.

Kidneys are the organs most in demand, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

That decision proved to be a lifesaver for Guidry.

“It was either heart or nothing. They came through,” Guidry said.

Thankfully, Guidry was able to get the organs he needed to live and share his story. Patal said approximately 17 people die on the list every day while waiting for an organ transplant. He also said one single donor can help 75 different people.

Living donors provide an average of only 6,000 organs a year.

“Organ donation is a gift. It’s a gift that allows people to take a very difficult situation and turn it into an opportunity,” Patel said.

Visit donatelife.net to become an organ donor and join the national donate life registry.