Pillows & Sheets: Options for every budget for a better night’s sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep often feels more like a nightmare than a dream.

Getting a good night’s sleep often feels more like a nightmare than a dream. If you’ve already upgraded your mattress but you’re still tossing and turning or waking up a little sore, it may be time to look at your pillows and sheets. But don’t worry, Consumer Reports tests found options for every budget.

Consumer Reports says one of the biggest obstacles between you and a dreamy night’s sleep could be your pillow. (Provided by Consumer Reports)

Pillows

Consumer Reports says one of the biggest obstacles between you and a dreamy night’s sleep could be your pillow.

“A lot of people pay attention to the mattress but a mattress and a pillow work in tandem to keep your spine aligned,” explained Consumer Reports Home Editor Tanya Christian.

And you know how some pillows just require a quick fluffing to get back to their original shape while others never bounce back? Consumer Reports’ resilience test checks for that! Watch below.

Top scores for resilience and support for both back and side sleepers go to the Coop Home Goods The Original adjustable pillow for $72. You can add or remove filling based on your own preferences.

Side sleepers can save a bit of money with the Comfort Revolution Bubble Gel pillow from $52.99.

Sheets

Once you sort out your pillow problems, take a look at your bed sheets. Consumer Reports’ latest tests included sheets made from natural fabrics like cotton and linen as well as sheets made from polyester, usually labeled, “microfiber.”

Once you sort out your pillow problems, take a look at your bed sheets. (Provided by Consumer Reports)

Testers make sure they fit properly then measure the sheets, wash and dry each sheet 25 times, then measure them again to check for shrinking. And the testing also measures the strength of the sheet’s fibers.

If you tend to sleep hot, certain fabrics may be better for you,

“So, you’re going to get the best sleep from breathable fabrics. So, cotton, linen, those fabrics are breathable and will help you sleep more comfortably,” said Christian.

For cotton, consider the set from L.L. Bean Pima Cotton Percale (280TC) for $170 or the Brooklinen Luxe Core sheets for $180.

RELATED: Can’t sleep? Consumer Reports looks at supplement options

When it comes to cottons, there are different options. If you like a crisp sheet, Consumer Reports says to opt for cotton percale sheets. For a silkier feel, consider sateen sheets.

You can save a considerable amount of money if you opt for a synthetic sheet. For $20, the Mainstays Ultra Soft High Quality Microfiber set from Walmart was very strong and extremely resistant to shrinking.