Link between mental disorders and stroke, heart attack risk

A new study indicates a tie between mental disorders and heart attack and stroke, but there are things you can do to mitigate the risk.

Adults in their 20s and 30s living with mental disorders show a higher chance of heart attack or stroke, according to a new study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

After looking at data of more than 6 million people, researchers found that people with a mental disorder under the age of 40 were 58% more likely to have a heart attack and 42% more likely to have a stroke when compared to people who no disorder.

One in eight people between 20 and 39 suffer from some sort of mental illness and researchers say taking preventive measures like eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly can help limit a person’s risk.