Walk this way: Consumer Reports reveals how to get the most benefits from walking

Walking has powerful health benefits and can even help curb cravings -- like chocolate. But do you get 10,000 steps a day? For most of us, that’s roughly five miles. If that sounds like too lofty a goal, the good news: Consumer Reports says people who step less may still see big health benefits.

“High step counts have been associated with a lower risk for sleep apnea, reflux, and depression, but even a 15-minute stroll can improve mood, reduce stress, and help you sleep better,” said Consumer Reports Health Editor Catherine Roberts.

Generally, experts say the more you walk, the more benefits you’ll get. Need some motivation? A fitness tracker or smartwatch could help you reach your goals.

CONSUMER REPORTS: How to get the biggest benefits of walking

Consumer Reports tests both types of gadgets to count your steps, check your heart rate, and track your sleep. It recommends the Fitbit Inspire 3 for less than $100 ($79.95 right now on Amazon) and the Apple Watch SE for less than $250.

“Remember, there’s really no single magic number of steps. Any amount of walking that gets you up and out of your chair is a step in the right direction,” Roberts said.

To figure out your step goal, start by estimating how many steps you take in a typical week, then increase your daily average by 500. Once you can hit that new number regularly for a week, add another 500.

Ready to get started? Consumer Reports suggests you:

Wear bright colors and shoes that fit well.

Walk with good posture. If you have balance problems, consider using walking poles.

If you need music or a podcast to stay motivated, make sure you’re still aware of your environment to keep you safe and let you enjoy the journey.

As with most aspects of living a long, higher-quality life, staying fit may help reduce brain disease risk and help maintain cognitive strength. So, walking now will help keep you walking for years to come. Plus -- walking has some other benefits you may not know about.