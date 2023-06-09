Get results: complain constructively

ORLANDO, Fl – Does complaining make work worse, or can it be effective? The answer may depend on your approach. Recent studies show 49 percent of workers don’t speak up at work for fear of reprisal and 60 percent of employees say they don’t feel voicing complaints would change anything.

Meetings, deadlines, co-workers, the boss, it can all be overwhelming. Sometimes it can feel like nobody wants to hear your opinion. It all links back to the of art voicing concerns that will help you get your point across.

Experts say the very first thing to do is consider the opposite point of view. It will help you gain a wider perspective. Then, put your concerns in writing. This reduces the risk of repetition, and your complaints are on record. It also allows you to think more about what you will say, reducing the risk of acting with anger.

Also, express your complaints with the company’s best interest. Employers were more likely to respond to employees who expressed their complaints leading to how the entire company benefits. Practice sandwiching your complaints too. Experts say sticking a negative between two positives is always better received.

Lastly, remember to lead with feelings over facts. Research showed facts led employers to agree or disagree, while feelings caused them to understand.