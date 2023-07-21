Simple sleep habits for a healthier, longer life

America has a growing sleep problem!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults should get seven to nine hours of sleep per day. Now, new research from the American College of Cardiology tells you why.

The American College of Cardiology says poor sleep habits can shorten your life by as much as five years.

“By 2018, a third of Americans slept less and I guess now, half of the people don’t sleep enough,” said Jagdish Khubchadani, a Professor of Public at Health New Mexico State University.

Researchers found those who had healthy sleep habits were 21% less likely to die from heart disease, 19% less likely to die from cancer, and 30% less likely to die for any reason.

So how can you sleep more to live longer? First, get enough sleep.

“We have a prescription for seven hours,” Khubchadani said.

Not getting enough sleep not only increases your risk for health conditions like heart disease and diabetes, but it can also put you at a greater risk of being in a car crash by 33%.

Experts also found taking prescribed sleep medications increased your risk for cancer by 35%. And a Canadian study says instead of sleeping pills, try cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT to fall asleep nine to 30 minutes sooner.

“Ensure that you’re getting a good quality sleep and are at lower risk for health problems,” Khubchadani said.

The study from the American College of Cardiology also found healthy sleep habits affected men more than women. Men who adopted all five healthy sleep habits had their life expectancy expanded by five years. Women who had these sleep habits had their life expanded by only 2.5 years.