Narcan to the rescue: Vending machines could save lives, experts say

FILE - The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed during training for employees of the Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC)

FLINT, Mich. – More than 100,000 people die from opioid overdoses each year. Many states and local communities around the country are developing programs to help save addicts. Keeping more people alive may enable us to get more of them into treatment.

Amy Dicicco is a Recovering Addict/Peer Recovery Coach, but she nearly died at a motel near Detroit six years ago after a second opioid overdose.

“Literally, I was this close to not being here,” said Dicicco.

Narcan, also called Naloxone, was FDA approved in 2019 to reverse opioid overdose. Free Narcan vending machines are being installed in many public places, in many states … like this bus station in Flint, Michigan and in Cincinnati, Ohio and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Carrie Chanter Director of Prevention, Health and Wellness at Genesee Health System in Flint, Michigan says, “We try to remove barriers and having it in a really open place like this will increase access and get it into the hands of people that need it.”

Narcan works for opioid classification prescriptions like morphine and methadone and street level drugs like heroin. Narcan goes into the brain and kicks it off, allowing that person to breathe again.

“There was a young lady who came up sobbing and said, ‘Gosh, I wish we had this about five years ago. I lost my mother to an overdose,’” Chanter said.

Overdose symptoms include: shallow breathing, unconsciousness, pale skin, limp arms and legs, inability to speak, small pupils, vomiting, and purple lips and fingers.

“Naloxone has no risk of becoming addicted to it. And if given to a person that is not experiencing opioid overdose, it will have no medical effect on them,” Chanter said.

There is currently no national database listing the free vending machines. Dicicco wants to see them everywhere.

“These vending machines, they’re a godsend,” Dicicco said.

The National Institutes of Health says a high rate of Narcan distribution could avert 21% of opioid deaths.

Naloxone is now also available over the counter, which means you do not need a prescription from a doctor to get it.