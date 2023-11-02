Vitamin deficient? Eat your way to good health

ORLANDO, Fla. – Irregular heartbeats, bone pain, severe hair loss, brittle nails, burning sensation in your feet… No, you’re not dying, you might just be vitamin deficient.

Research shows as many as 92% of the population suffers from at least one vitamin or mineral deficiency.

So, what can you do to make sure you’re getting enough nutrients? Changing your diet could help.

Dr. Gene Lewis, from the University of California San Francisco, emphasizes the significance of a natural approach to health care.

“I’m a medical doctor and I prescribe medicine, but I always like to take the natural approach whenever possible, and food is medicine,” Lewis said.

A new study published in JAMA found 40% of young women are iron-deficient. Iron is mostly found in meat, dark leafy greens, beans, and dark chocolate.

Researchers estimate that more than 50% of the general population is vitamin D-deficient. Vitamin D plays an important role in strengthening bones and muscles and protecting against disease. Exposure to sunlight is one way to get vitamin D. Foods like fatty fish, egg yolks, liver, and mushrooms also contain the vitamin. Additionally, dairy products, like milk, are often fortified with vitamin D.

Another common deficiency is folic acid. Dietary guidelines suggest that every woman should take 400 milligrams of folic acid daily. Lastly, vitamin B-12 deficiencies are common, especially among people who are vegans. This important vitamin is required for the formation of red blood cells. It’s found in meat, fish, milk, and poultry.

If you do go the supplement route, there are ways to enhance the absorption rate. One way to do that? Take fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K with a high-fat meal. One study shows taking vitamin D with a high-fat meal increases absorption 32% more than with a fat-free meal.