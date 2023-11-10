Gobble, grin and give: Unwrapping the science to holiday gratitude

ORLANDO, Fla – The act of expressing gratitude is a powerful force for happiness and emotional well-being. Individuals who engage in a one-time act of mindful gratitude experience a 10% increase in feelings of happiness and a 35% reduction in depressive symptoms, as found by scientists specializing in positive psychology.
However, to maintain these positive effects long term, it’s essential to incorporate gratitude into your routine.
- Count Your Blessings: Set aside time each week to reflect on what you’re thankful for. Begin with three to five specific things, and focus on the emotions associated with each.
- Write a Thank-You Note: Express your gratitude to those who have made a positive impact in your life. Whether through a letter, email, or a simple note, sincerity is key. Make it a habit to send at least one thank-you note a month.
- Embrace Prayer: Embracing the uncertainty of the future can be both hopeful and daunting. Prayer serves as a way to renew your mind and attitude daily, offering solace in the unknown.
- Maintain a Gratitude Journal: Document meaningful moments from your day, creating a tangible record of positivity. In times of worry, your journal will serve as a reminder that brighter days are ahead.
Incorporating these gratitude-building practices into your weekly routine can foster a healthy sense of appreciation, not just during the holidays, but throughout the year.
Remember, gratitude isn’t just a mental exercise—it also positively impacts your physical health. Studies have shown that grateful individuals experience fewer aches and pains and report an overall sense of well-being.
During a time when gratitude holds great significance, let it be a practice that extends beyond the holiday season. By counting your blessings, expressing thanks, embracing prayer, and maintaining a gratitude journal, you’ll be fostering a sense of appreciation that benefits your mental and physical well-being.