3 gluten-free cereals contaminated with gluten

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nature’s Path Foods has recalled three of its gluten-free cereals after finding undetected gluten in the products.

The company announced Friday recalls of Envirokids Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals.

According to a Food and Drug Administration report, a gluten contamination incident occurred at one facility and was a result of air contamination due to incorrect production scheduling. Other products made by Nature’s Path and EnviroKidz were not impacted.

The FDA said people who have a wheat allergy, sensitivity to gluten or celiac disease, should not consume Envirokidz Choco Chimp with the “best before date” Aug. 27, 2019. Consumers should not eat EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch with the “best before date” Aug. 24, 2019, or Sept. 21, 2019.

EnviroKidz Jungle Munch should not be bought with the “best before date” Aug. 1, 2019.

According to the report, consumers looking for a refund can return the product to their local retailer. They can also contact Nature’s Path consumer services at 866-880-7284 or email ConsumerServices@naturespath.com.

