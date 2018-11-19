34 percent of parents plan to pass on flu vaccine for their children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While annual flu vaccination is recommended for all children six months and up, more than one-third of American parents say their children are unlikely to get the flu vaccine this year.

That’s according to a new report published Monday by C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, which is based on an October household survey of 1,977 parents who have at least one child aged 18 or younger.

Researchers found that 77 percent of those surveyed said their child’s healthcare provider recommended the vaccine, while just 2 percent indicated their provider advised against it.

One in five parents said they did not recall their healthcare provider making a recommendation about the flu vaccine.

Interestingly, 48 percent of parents said they tend to follow their health care provider’s advice, compared to 38 percent who said their decision is based on what they read or hear.

“Child health providers are a critical source of information to explain the rationale for annual flu vaccination and to address parents’ questions about flu vaccine safety and effectiveness,” said poll co-director Sarah Clark. “Without clear guidance from the provider, parents may be left with misinformation, such as the suggestion that flu vaccine causes the flu.”

