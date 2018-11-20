6 ways that could reduce your child's risk of developing allergies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new study published in the journal Pediatrics shows that more than 5 million U.S. children have been diagnosed with food allergies, with nearly half of them allergic to more than one food.

News4Jax found six methods recommended by doctors and researchers that could reduce the odds that your children will develop allergies.

Snacking on nuts in the first year of life could reduce a child's risk of allergies. The American Academy of Pediatrics agrees. In 2017, the group endorsed guidelines recommending infants at high risk for allergies start eating peanuts as early as 4 to 6 months of age. Make sure you talk to your doctor before starting this process.

While most parents cringe at the thought of their children sucking their thumbs or biting their nails, it might reduce their chances of developing an allergy. The Washington Post reports one study found thumb-suckers and nail-biters had a 30 to 40 percent lower risk of developing allergies.

Pregnant women eating foods high in vitamin D -- such as milk, eggs or mushrooms -- could also reduce their child's risk of developing an allergy, a study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology found.

According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology, breastfeeding provides important vitamins and nutrients to the baby and doing so for four to six months might strengthen your little one's immune system.

The organization also says recent research seems to show children at risk for developing allergies or asthma might have their chances reduced when they're exposed to a pet such as a dog or cat early in infancy because the pet's allergens or bacteria could strengthen the immune system.

Finally, one study shows exposure to air pollution during a child's first year of life can increase the risk of developing allergies to food, mold, pets and pests. Fresh air might help reduce that risk.

Copyright WJXT and CNN. All rights reserved.