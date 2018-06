MAINE - This weekend, Maine is increasing the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21. The new law will also apply to electronic cigarettes, WGME reports.

Other states that have voted to raise the age of tobacco sales to 21 are California, New Jersey, Oregon and Hawaii.

We want to know, should Florida and Georgia do the same?

RELATED: Flagler College going smoke, tobacco free this fall | Florida man dies in e-cigarette explosion, police say

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.