All high schools to receive e-cigarette warning posters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As part of an effort to warn students of the dangers of e-cigarette use, all high schools in the United States are receiving caution posters from the Food and Drug Administration.

The posters, developed as part of FDA's "The Real Cost" campaign, are intended to be displayed in high school bathrooms, which the FDA said is a location where teens often use e-cigarettes. In addition to the example pictured above, the posters contain messages such as:

"Strangely enough, some students come in here to put crap into their bodies. Vapes can contain some of the same cancer-causing chemicals found in cigarettes."

"Some of the grossest things in this bathroom are in that vape. Vaping can expose your lungs to acrolein, which can cause irreversible damage."

The posters were distributed in fall of 2018 as part of the campaign to more than 10,000 high schools. Due to high demand, the FDA, in conjunction with Scholastic, is sending posters to the more than 20,000 remaining public and private high schools in the United States.

Schools do not need to request the posters.

