American Heart Association hosts record breaking First Coast Heart Walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The American Heart Association's annual First Coast Heart Walk takes place Saturday at Metropolitan Park, and is expected to have record-breaking attendance.

The event is aimed at providing awareness about preventable cardiovascular disease to the Jacksonville community.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Each year, about 610,000 people die of cardiovascular disease. That's one in every four patients.

The Heart Walk fundraiser goes towards research to deliver lifesaving medical solutions.

This year's goal is to raise $1.75 million. Approximately 25,000 walkers are expected to attend.

This year's event sets a record for Jacksonville. Baptist Health will have the largest team to ever participate with more than 1,500 walkers.

The walk is 3.2 miles (5.15 km) long, and there is a one-mile survivor's route.

The entire family is welcome to join in activities, including a Top Dog contest for pets and health screenings.

Activities start at 8 a.m. and the walk kicks off at 9:30 a.m.

