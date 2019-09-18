Americans don't do recommended physical activity, study says

3. Physical activity: Get moving to relief stressors, boost your immune system and for a good night's rest.

Americans need to move more.

That's the main takeaway from a recent study that shows U.S. adults spend more time sitting today than they did 10 years ago.

Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Mike Roizen did not take part in the study,but said activity does a body good.

"We, as humans, we evolved as it was to be physically active," he said. "That's good for our body, it's good for our heart, it's good for our immune system, it's good for our brain. So, we really need that 30 minutes a day, and we're not getting it any more than we did in the past."

In 2008, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released physical activity guidelines for adults.

The guidelines recommend adults aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity each week.

The study looked at National Health Survey data from 2007 to 2016 to determine whether Americans' activity levels changed since the new guidelines were put in place.

Results show no change in Americans' activity level, despite the new recommendations.

In fact, the study shows our time spent sitting, each day, actually increased.

Roizen recommends getting at least 30 minutes of physical activity five days a week -- and encourages people to build it into their day.

"It's pretty easy if you walk. Park further away and walk 10 minutes in the morning, walk 10 minutes in the evening to your job site, and then get off the train stop early and walk," said Dr. Roizen. "So, you've got to make an intentional effort to do it."

Roizen adds that we can greatly decrease our risks for disease and early death by aiming for 10,000 steps each day.

Complete results can be found online in JAMA Network Open.

