Baker County residents, visitors urged to get measles vaccination

MacCLENNY, Fla. - As cases of the measles have reappeared recently in the United States, the Florida Department of Health in Baker County is urging all of its residents and visitors who have not been immunized against the disease to get vaccinated.

Officials with the FDOH said as of this week, one measles case has been reported to the department in 2019.

There is no specific treatment for measles, and it can be spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing, officials said. They added that the symptoms, which include fever, runny nose, cough and rash, generally begin showing about seven to 14 days after someone is exposed to the highly contagious disease.

It can be contracted at any age, and the best way to protect yourself and your family is by immunization, officials with the FDOH said, adding that children should be vaccinated against the measles with the combination measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in two doses: the first at 12 to 15 months old and the second between the ages of 4 and 6.

In addition, adults should be vaccinated with at least one dose of the MMR vaccine, with a second dose suggested for anyone at higher risk, such as health care workers and international travelers.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.