Don't suffer in sinus

Have you had one of those colds that won’t go away? Do you have nasal congestion, sinus pressure, or pain and swelling around your eyes, cheeks and nose? It might not be a cold, and it’s probably time to ask a doctor about your symptoms.

If you experience frequent sinus pain and pressure, it could be a sign that your sinuses are obstructed – and over-the-counter medications such as nasal decongestants and antihistamines may not be enough to help them function normally.

Common symptoms include:

Pain in the front of your face or behind your eyes

A headache that gets worse when you bend over

Pressure or fullness in the ear

Sinus pain that is worse in the morning or in damp weather

Persistent fatigue or an inability to concentrate

If the problem has been lingering and medical treatments with antibiotics and nasal steroids are not working, there may be other options to help you breathe easier.

Our sinuses are designed to filter, warm and moisturize the air we breathe. The inflammation within the sinuses disrupts airflow and drainage. This can cause chronic sinus congestion, pain, thick drainage and difficulty breathing.

Before you try more nasal spray, saline drops, and other medication, it’s important to know the cause of your problems. An ear-nose-throat (ENT) specialist can help you find the underlying cause and treat it accurately.

An ENT specialist can also recommend a minimally invasive way to reopen narrowed or blocked nasal passages. Re-opening the sinuses restores proper airflow and drainage. In some patients, an allergic component may contribute to the buildup of inflammation. If a patient’s history or exam is suspicious, allergy testing may be performed right in the doctor’s office.

If sinus pain and congestion are affecting your quality of life, consider consulting an ENT specialist. Discussing your specific symptoms with a physician may provide insight and guide you to the right treatment for you.

